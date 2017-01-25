Toyota to invest $600 mil., add 400 jobs at U.S. plant

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will invest $600 million and add 400 jobs at one of its U.S. plants, making the announcement a few weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at the Japanese automaker's investments in Mexico.

The project is part of Toyota's plan to spend $10 billion on capital investments in the United States over the next five years, which was announced on Jan. 9.

The investment will be used for retooling, new equipment and cutting-edge technologies at its Princeton, Indiana factory in order to manufacture an additional 40,000 Highlanders per year, Toyota said in a statement.