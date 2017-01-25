08:53 25 January 2017
URGENT: Japan logs trade surplus of 641.4 bil. yen in December
TOKYO, Jan. 25, Kyodo
Japan posted a goods trade surplus of 641.4 billion yen in December, the government said Wednesday.
Exports rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier while imports decreased 2.6 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.
The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.