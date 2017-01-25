09:50 25 January 2017
Japan logs 1st trade surplus in 6 yrs in 2016 as imports slump
TOKYO, Jan. 25, Kyodo
Japan posted its first trade surplus in six years in 2016, standing at 4.07 trillion yen ($35.76 billion), as imports slumped on falling energy prices, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.
The value of imports tumbled 15.9 percent to 65.97 trillion yen and exports dropped for the first time in four years, down 7.4 percent to 70.04 trillion yen.
Resource-poor Japan relies heavily on energy imports, particularly after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, which boosted demand for fossil fuels with most of the country's nuclear power plants remaining offline.
