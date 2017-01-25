Close

Kyodo News

January 25, 2017 10:29

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:06 25 January 2017

U.S. defense chief eyes trip to Japan, S. Korea in early February

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, Kyodo

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis plans to visit Japan and South Korea in early February in a move to show that the administration of President Donald Trump attaches importance to Asia, government officials said Tuesday.

Mattis is expected to be the first Cabinet member of the Trump administration to visit Japan since the Republican businessman's inauguration as president on Friday.

In Tokyo, the new Pentagon chief plans to meet with Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the officials.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  3. 19 Jan 2017Commerce pick urges Toyota, others to build more plants in U.S.
  4. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  5. 19 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses after being engulfed by fire

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete