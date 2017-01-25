U.S. defense chief eyes trip to Japan, S. Korea in early February

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis plans to visit Japan and South Korea in early February in a move to show that the administration of President Donald Trump attaches importance to Asia, government officials said Tuesday.

Mattis is expected to be the first Cabinet member of the Trump administration to visit Japan since the Republican businessman's inauguration as president on Friday.

In Tokyo, the new Pentagon chief plans to meet with Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the officials.