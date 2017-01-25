Close

Kyodo News

January 25, 2017 12:01

11:03 25 January 2017

Russian bombers fly near Japan, prompt ASDF scramble

TOKYO, Jan. 25, Kyodo

Three Russian bombers have flown near Japanese territory, prompting the Air Self-Defense Force to scramble fighter jets, the Defense Ministry's Joint Staff office said Wednesday.

The flights of the Tupolev Tu-95 bombers on Tuesday did not violate Japanese airspace. Two of them flew in a circuit surrounding the Japanese archipelago, moving from the Sea of Japan to the East China Sea and then to the Pacific to fly back through the Sea of Okhotsk, it said.

==Kyodo

