S. Korean court chief urges verdict on Park impeachment by March 13

The outgoing chief judge of South Korea's Constitutional Court on Wednesday called on the court to finish the impeachment trial of President Park Geun Hye by March 13.

"The final verdict should be delivered by March 13 at the latest in such a way that no big problem arises to the composition of the (judges) Constitutional Court," Chief Justice Park Han Chul said at the start of the ninth hearing for the impeachment trial.

By mentioning the date, Park, who himself will be retiring on Jan. 31, was apparently referring to the retirement date of another judge.