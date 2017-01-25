S. Korean provincial governor visits disputed islets

The governor of a South Korean province visited a pair of disputed islets claimed by Japan on Wednesday, according to his Facebook page, prompting a protest by Tokyo.

Kim Kwan Yong, governor of North Gyeongsang Province, which has jurisdiction over the South Korea-administered islets known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, arrived by helicopter and sang the national anthem in front of the South Korean flag in the presence of security personnel, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Japan protested against Kim's move, with Shigeki Takizaki, deputy director general of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceania Affairs Bureau, telling a senior diplomat at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo over the telephone that the act is "utterly unacceptable and extremely regrettable," a ministry official said.