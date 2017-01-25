Soccer: Chapecoense could pull out of Suruga C'ship: report

Tragedy-hit Brazilian club Chapecoense want to pull out of the Suruga Bank Championship against Urawa Reds in Japan in August and let Colombia's Atletico Nacional take their place, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday.

Most of the Chapecoense team died in a plane crash on Nov. 28 while traveling to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Nacional in Medellin, Colombia.

Chapecoense were crowned tournament champions after Nacional asked the South American confederation to award them the trophy, meaning the Brazilian team would travel to Urawa's Saitama Stadium for the annual match pitting the Copa Sudamericana champions against the J-League Cup winners.

But Globo reported that Chapecoense want to allow Nacional to play instead, a move that would also alleviate a crammed fixture schedule.

The Suruga competition is part of the South American CONMEBOL federation's official calendar and it would need to approve Chapecoense's suggestion.

Nacional played at the Club World Cup in Japan in December and beat Mexico's Club America on penalties in the third-place playoff match. Man of the match Orlando Berrio dedicated the win to Chapecoense.

"The Chapecoense fans have supported us and that is one of the reasons why Atletico Nacional was able to perform well," said Berrio.

"It has been a humane experience. Chapecoense are not from our country but their supporters and everyone involved with that club got behind us and that makes me very happy."

