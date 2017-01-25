FEATURE: Microbrewer in Tochigi targets niche market with craft beers

A businessman in Tochigi Prefecture is showing how anyone can enter the microbrewery market and make a wide variety of flavored beers in very small amounts, something made possible under a tax law deregulation.

Sadao Yokosuka, 51, operates a tiny brewery in Utsunomiya, where a 70-centimeter-high brewing pot stands in a space of a typical Japanese home kitchen.

He boils malt and adds fruits and vegetables such as strawberry, pear, Chinese chive, and even habanero pepper grown in the neighborhood. Each batch produces just 50 liters of "craft beer," which is defined as specialty beer brewed in limited quantities at microbreweries.