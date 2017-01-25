Video Advisory (Jan. 25) Japan Defense Ministry's 1st satellite successfully launched

The following is the latest available news video.

Japan Defense Ministry's 1st satellite successfully launched

-- An H-2A rocket carrying the Kirameki-2 defense communications satellite is launched on Jan. 24, 2017, from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The Defense Ministry's first communications satellite was successfully placed in orbit later in the day, part of the country's efforts to upgrade the Self-Defense Forces' communications network to better deal with security challenges.

