Close

Kyodo News

January 25, 2017 19:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:01 25 January 2017

Japan urged to tap young workforce toward 2030: report

TOKYO, Jan. 25, Kyodo

Japan should tap the potential of young workers and encourage more people in their 30s and 40s to become chief executive officers, as part of a reform to revitalize the economy toward 2030, a government task force said Wednesday.

Amid the graying of its society, Japan also needs to step up support for people with dementia and work to eradicate car accidents involving the elderly by making use of an automatic braking and self-driving system.

The task force outlined a series of steps that Japan needs to take in the years ahead, as the average age of the country's baby boomers will reach 80 around 2030.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan urged to tap young workforce toward 2030: report
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  3. 19 Jan 2017Commerce pick urges Toyota, others to build more plants in U.S.
  4. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  5. 19 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses after being engulfed by fire

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete