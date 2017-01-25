Japan urged to tap young workforce toward 2030: report

Japan should tap the potential of young workers and encourage more people in their 30s and 40s to become chief executive officers, as part of a reform to revitalize the economy toward 2030, a government task force said Wednesday.

Amid the graying of its society, Japan also needs to step up support for people with dementia and work to eradicate car accidents involving the elderly by making use of an automatic braking and self-driving system.

The task force outlined a series of steps that Japan needs to take in the years ahead, as the average age of the country's baby boomers will reach 80 around 2030.