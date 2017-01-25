S. Korean provincial governor visits disputed islets

The governor of a South Korean province visited on Wednesday a pair of disputed islets claimed by Japan, according to his Facebook page, prompting a protest by Tokyo.

Kim Kwan Yong, governor of North Gyeongsang Province which has jurisdiction over the South Korea-administered islets known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, arrived by helicopter and sang the national anthem in front of the South Korean flag in the presence of security personnel, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In Tokyo, the Japanese government's top spokesman said Wednesday the visit is "utterly unacceptable in light of our position on the sovereignty of Takeshima."