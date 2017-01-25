S. Korean professor acquitted of defaming "comfort women"

A South Korean court on Wednesday delivered a verdict of "not guilty" to a scholar charged with defaming so-called "comfort women," who were forced into wartime brothels for the Japanese military, in her controversial book on the subject.

The case at the Seoul Eastern District Court involves Park Yu Ha, a professor of Japanese literature at Sejong University in Seoul, who was sued by a group of former comfort women for having disputed the coerciveness of the comfort women system and depicting some of them as "voluntary prostitutes."

"Freedom of expression is a basic right guaranteed by the Constitution," the court's presiding judge Lee Sang Yoon said, according to Yonhap News Agency, adding that it "should be protected whether it's right or wrong."