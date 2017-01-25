Close

Kyodo News

January 25, 2017 19:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:52 25 January 2017

Tennis: Hozumi, Kato lose in Australian Open women's doubles semis

MELBOURNE, Jan. 25, Kyodo

Japan's Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato were knocked out of the women's doubles in the semifinals at the Australian Open tennis tournament Wednesday.

Hozumi and Kato were aiming to become the first Japanese pair ever to reach the final of a Grand Slam event, but their surprise run came to an end when they were beaten 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 by Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Czech Lucie Safarova.

"It's very frustrating. We really wanted to win," Kato said after playing the second-seeded duo that includes world No. 1 female doubles player Mattek-Sands.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Tennis: Hozumi, Kato bow out in Aussie Open women's doubles semis
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  3. 19 Jan 2017Commerce pick urges Toyota, others to build more plants in U.S.
  4. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  5. 19 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses after being engulfed by fire

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete