Tennis: Hozumi, Kato lose in Australian Open women's doubles semis

Japan's Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato were knocked out of the women's doubles in the semifinals at the Australian Open tennis tournament Wednesday.

Hozumi and Kato were aiming to become the first Japanese pair ever to reach the final of a Grand Slam event, but their surprise run came to an end when they were beaten 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 by Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Czech Lucie Safarova.

"It's very frustrating. We really wanted to win," Kato said after playing the second-seeded duo that includes world No. 1 female doubles player Mattek-Sands.