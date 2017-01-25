Close

Kyodo News

January 25, 2017 21:07

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:59 25 January 2017

Japan's budget surplus goal elusive with worsening fiscal health

TOKYO, Jan. 25, Kyodo

Japan foresees a bigger-than-expected primary deficit of 8.3 trillion yen ($73 billion) in fiscal 2020, highlighting the daunting challenge of achieving a surplus that year, the latest estimates by the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.

The figure is a sharp revision from its previous forecast of a 5.5 trillion yen deficit in July. The government expects tax revenues to be smaller than initially projected in the face of slowing income growth and sluggish consumer spending.

The Cabinet Office said the ratio of the primary balance deficit, which excludes debt-servicing costs and revenue from new debt, to nominal gross domestic product will be 1.4 percent in fiscal 2020, higher than the 1.0 percent estimated in July.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan's budget surplus goal elusive with worsening fiscal health
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  3. 19 Jan 2017Commerce pick urges Toyota, others to build more plants in U.S.
  4. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  5. 19 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses after being engulfed by fire

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete