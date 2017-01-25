Japan's budget surplus goal elusive with worsening fiscal health

Japan foresees a bigger-than-expected primary deficit of 8.3 trillion yen ($73 billion) in fiscal 2020, highlighting the daunting challenge of achieving a surplus that year, the latest estimates by the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.

The figure is a sharp revision from its previous forecast of a 5.5 trillion yen deficit in July. The government expects tax revenues to be smaller than initially projected in the face of slowing income growth and sluggish consumer spending.

The Cabinet Office said the ratio of the primary balance deficit, which excludes debt-servicing costs and revenue from new debt, to nominal gross domestic product will be 1.4 percent in fiscal 2020, higher than the 1.0 percent estimated in July.