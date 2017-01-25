Video Advisory (Jan. 25) Kisenosato becomes 1st Japanese yokozuna in 19 yrs

The following is the latest available news video.

Kisenosato becomes 1st Japanese yokozuna in 19 yrs

-- Kisenosato officially becomes the 72nd grand champion in sumo history on Jan. 25, 2017, after the Japan Sumo Association finalized his promotion. "I accept (the promotion) with great humility. I will devote myself and try not to disgrace the yokozuna name," the 30-year-old said in a formal ceremony to notify him of his promotion. Kisenosato is the first Japanese wrestler to have earned promotion to sumo's top rank since Wakanohana in 1998, amid the dominance of Mongolians.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15755/)

==Kyodo