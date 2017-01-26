Park calls corruption allegations "preposterous, colossal" lies

South Korea's impeached President Park Geun Hye on Wednesday denied a slew of corruption allegations against her calling them "preposterous, colossal" lies, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It said that during an hourlong interview with the Korea Economic Daily, Park said that the scandal involving her and her longtime confidante Choi Soon Sil appears to have been "premeditated."

"It is disheartening and tough to face misunderstandings due to too many fabrications, but I accept them as part of my faults," she was quoted as saying.