Kyodo News

January 26, 2017 1:40

00:52 26 January 2017

Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold over teammate's doping

LONDON, Jan. 25, Kyodo

Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals after his 2008 Jamaica relay teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of a doping violation, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

The IOC said Carter tested positive for banned stimulant methylhexaneamine in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Bolt and Carter were teammates on the 4x100-meter relay team.

The IOC said "the Jamaican team is disqualified," and "the corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned."

