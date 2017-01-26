Dow tops 20,000 for 1st time

U.S. stocks shot up in New York Wednesday morning, with the Dow index eclipsing the 20,000 threshold for the first time after hovering just south of it for more than a month.

At 10:40 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue chips rose 136.52 points from Tuesday to 20,049.23. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.11 points to 5,640.07.

The run-up to Dow 20K began as the market surged on the election of Donald Trump as new U.S. president. The Dow crossed the 19,000 mark on Nov. 22.