Trump orders building of Mexico border wall

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico in a bid to curb immigration and tighten national security.

The Republican president also signed an order at the Department of Homeland Security moving to strip federal grant money from "sanctuary" states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.

Trump, who took office last Friday, has said construction of the wall will start within months and that Mexico will pay back to the United States all of the costs. Mexican officials have said they will not pay for the project.