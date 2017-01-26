Close

Kyodo News

January 26, 2017 6:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

04:55 26 January 2017

Trump orders building of Mexico border wall

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico in a bid to curb immigration and tighten national security.

The Republican president also signed an order at the Department of Homeland Security moving to strip federal grant money from "sanctuary" states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.

Trump, who took office last Friday, has said construction of the wall will start within months and that Mexico will pay back to the United States all of the costs. Mexican officials have said they will not pay for the project.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  3. 20 Jan 2017Protests continue in India over ban on ancient bull-taming festival
  4. 20 Jan 2017S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold drills to counter N. Korea missile threat
  5. 21 Jan 2017S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for culture minister

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete