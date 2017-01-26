Trump orders building of Mexico border wall

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico in a bid to curb immigration and tighten national security.

The Republican president also signed an order at the Department of Homeland Security moving to strip federal grant money from "sanctuary" states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.

"We are in the middle of a crisis on our southern border. The unprecedented surge of illegal migrants from Central America is harming both Mexico and the United States," Trump said in remarks at the department.