Close

Kyodo News

January 26, 2017 9:15

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:01 26 January 2017

Nuke ban treaty prep meeting confirmed for Feb. 16: diplomats

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, Kyodo

The first preparatory meeting for talks on a treaty banning nuclear arms is expected to take place at the United Nations in New York on Feb. 16, U.N. diplomats confirmed Wednesday.

Multiple sources also told Kyodo News that Costa Rican Ambassador to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Elayne Whyte Gomez, is slated to chair the talks.

There had earlier been speculation among nuclear abolition groups that Thailand's Ambassador in Geneva, Thani Thongphakdi, might have been chosen. However, Thani, who chaired a working group on disarmament in Switzerland last year, was ruled out due to a posting back to his home country, sources said.

At the initial meeting, members of a bureau to work with the chair will also be chosen. This marks a first step in carrying out the mandate of two consecutive rounds of talks in line with the landmark resolution endorsed by the U.N. General Assembly on Dec. 23.

The first round of talks will run from March 27 to 31, with the second taking place from June 15 through July 7. Both sessions will be held in New York.

A U.N. working group on nuclear disarmament in August adopted a report recommending to the General Assembly that negotiations begin in 2017 to make nuclear weapons illegal.

The issue was taken up in New York in October, when the committee overseeing disarmament issued a resolution which was ultimately endorsed by a large majority in the December plenary session.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  3. 20 Jan 2017Protests continue in India over ban on ancient bull-taming festival
  4. 20 Jan 2017S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold drills to counter N. Korea missile threat
  5. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete