Tokyo stocks higher in morning after Dow hits 20,000 for 1st time

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday morning as investor sentiment was lifted after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit the 20,000 milestone overnight for the first time ever.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 275.34 points, or 1.44 percent, from Wednesday to 19,332.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 19.53 points, or 1.28 percent, to 1,541.11.

Every industry category on the main section, except mining issues, gained ground, led by securities, insurance and bank issues.