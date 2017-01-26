Close

Kyodo News

January 26, 2017 13:48

12:40 26 January 2017

Japan, U.S. eye Abe-Trump talks on Feb. 10, trade likely atop agenda

TOKYO, Jan. 26, Kyodo

The Japanese and U.S. governments are arranging a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump in Washington around Feb. 10, a diplomatic source said Thursday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade issues following Trump's issuing of an executive order Monday to pull the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-party free trade pact Abe has hailed as having both economic benefits and strategic importance.

The meeting would be their first since Trump's inauguration last week. Abe and Trump held an unofficial meeting in New York in November last year shortly after Trump's election victory.

  • Abe congratulates Trump, hopes to strengthen Japan-U.S. alliance
