Taiwan welcomes African ally's rejection of China's dollar diplomacy

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday thanked its West African ally, Burkina Faso, for turning down China's "outrageous proposals" to switch allegiance.

Ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang told a press conference that the Taiwan government welcomed and appreciated Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry's affirmation of strong ties between his country and Taiwan.

Barry revealed in an interview this month in the capital, Ouagadougou, that Beijing had offered "outrageous proposals" to lure his country into its fold.