Ex-Okinawa vice governor files defamation suit over corruption charge

The former Okinawa deputy governor who resigned earlier this week said Thursday he has filed a defamation complaint against a former superintendent of schools over allegations he meddled in hiring of teachers.

Mitsuo Ageda, who was a key local representative in talks with the central government on a plan to relocate a U.S. base within Okinawa despite local opposition, again denied the charge by Akira Moromizato that he asked the top school board official to see to it that some individuals got jobs teachers at public schools.

Ageda has also filed a suit with the Naha District Court, seeking damages.