Kyodo News

January 26, 2017 16:50

15:50 26 January 2017

Nikkei soars to 3-week high after Dow hits 20,000 on upbeat earnings

By Su Xincheng
TOKYO, Jan. 26, Kyodo

The Nikkei stock index hit a roughly three-week high on Thursday as sentiment was boosted after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit the 20,000 milestone overnight for the first time on upbeat U.S. corporate earnings.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 344.89 points, or 1.81 percent, from Wednesday at 19,402.39, its highest close since Jan. 6. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 23.43 points, or 1.54 percent, higher at 1,545.01.

Every industry category on the main section, except mining, gained ground, led by securities, insurance and bank issues.

