January 26, 2017 18:21

17:23 26 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 26) Ice sculpture festival in Hokkaido

TOKYO, Jan. 26, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Ice sculpture festival in Hokkaido

-- The 42nd Sounkyo ice festival begins in Kamikawa, Hokkaido, on Jan. 25, 2017, with around 30 ice sculptures displayed and lit up colorfully. The event will be held through March 20.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15763/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

