Video Advisory (Jan. 26) Ice sculpture festival in Hokkaido

Ice sculpture festival in Hokkaido

-- The 42nd Sounkyo ice festival begins in Kamikawa, Hokkaido, on Jan. 25, 2017, with around 30 ice sculptures displayed and lit up colorfully. The event will be held through March 20.

==Kyodo