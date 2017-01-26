China mulls further tightening restrictions on foreign journalists

China is considering drastically tightening its grip on news coverage by foreign journalists and promulgating new rules as early as next month, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday.

The plan under consideration comes as China's Communist Party prepares for its twice-a-decade congress in the second half of this year, which is likely to install more of Chinese President Xi Jinping's allies in key posts and pave the way for him to further bolster his influence.

Chinese authorities are now considering requiring journalists working for foreign media outlets who intend to engage in news-gathering activities in any part of the country to obtain prior approval from the relevant departments of local governments, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.