Close

Kyodo News

January 26, 2017 18:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:09 26 January 2017

China mulls further tightening restrictions on foreign journalists

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan. 26, Kyodo

China is considering drastically tightening its grip on news coverage by foreign journalists and promulgating new rules as early as next month, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday.

The plan under consideration comes as China's Communist Party prepares for its twice-a-decade congress in the second half of this year, which is likely to install more of Chinese President Xi Jinping's allies in key posts and pave the way for him to further bolster his influence.

Chinese authorities are now considering requiring journalists working for foreign media outlets who intend to engage in news-gathering activities in any part of the country to obtain prior approval from the relevant departments of local governments, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  3. 20 Jan 2017Protests continue in India over ban on ancient bull-taming festival
  4. 20 Jan 2017S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold drills to counter N. Korea missile threat
  5. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete