Foreign passengers exceed Japanese on int'l flights at Narita in 2016

The number of foreign travelers on international flights at Narita airport in 2016 exceeded the number of Japanese passengers for the first time since the airport opened in 1978, its operator said Thursday.

Around 13.92 million foreign passengers used the airport for international flights last year, up 11 percent from 2015, while the number of Japanese passengers stood at 13.30 million, up 2 percent, according to Narita International Airport Corp.

The total number of travelers using the airport was up 5 percent at 39.05 million, hitting a record high for the third straight year. The figure compares with around 75 million at Tokyo's Haneda airport, where around 63 million were domestic flight passengers.