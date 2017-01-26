Close

Kyodo News

January 26, 2017 21:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:01 26 January 2017

Foreign passengers exceed Japanese on int'l flights at Narita in 2016

CHIBA, Japan, Jan. 26, Kyodo

The number of foreign travelers on international flights at Narita airport in 2016 exceeded the number of Japanese passengers for the first time since the airport opened in 1978, its operator said Thursday.

Around 13.92 million foreign passengers used the airport for international flights last year, up 11 percent from 2015, while the number of Japanese passengers stood at 13.30 million, up 2 percent, according to Narita International Airport Corp.

The total number of travelers using the airport was up 5 percent at 39.05 million, hitting a record high for the third straight year. The figure compares with around 75 million at Tokyo's Haneda airport, where around 63 million were domestic flight passengers.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  3. 20 Jan 2017Protests continue in India over ban on ancient bull-taming festival
  4. 20 Jan 2017S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold drills to counter N. Korea missile threat
  5. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete