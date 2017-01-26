Outsiders to join ministry probe into post-retirement job placement

The education ministry on Thursday began the process of selecting outside legal experts and academics who will join an internal probe into its illegal job arrangement for a retiring ministry official.

The planned inclusion of such outsiders comes in response to criticism from both ruling and opposition lawmakers that any finding made by an internal ministry probe into an "amakudari" (descent from heaven) practice within the organization cannot be trusted.

A government watchdog on amakudari, in which civil servants typically land cushy post-retirement jobs in the sectors they used to oversee, announced last Friday that the ministry was systematically involved in helping a retiring senior official land a teaching job in violation of a law banning such a practice.