Close

Kyodo News

January 26, 2017 22:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:21 26 January 2017

Outsiders to join ministry probe into post-retirement job placement

TOKYO, Jan. 26, Kyodo

The education ministry on Thursday began the process of selecting outside legal experts and academics who will join an internal probe into its illegal job arrangement for a retiring ministry official.

The planned inclusion of such outsiders comes in response to criticism from both ruling and opposition lawmakers that any finding made by an internal ministry probe into an "amakudari" (descent from heaven) practice within the organization cannot be trusted.

A government watchdog on amakudari, in which civil servants typically land cushy post-retirement jobs in the sectors they used to oversee, announced last Friday that the ministry was systematically involved in helping a retiring senior official land a teaching job in violation of a law banning such a practice.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  3. 20 Jan 2017Protests continue in India over ban on ancient bull-taming festival
  4. 20 Jan 2017S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold drills to counter N. Korea missile threat
  5. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete