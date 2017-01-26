Close

Kyodo News

January 26, 2017 22:54

21:56 26 January 2017

Nidec to invest 100 bil. yen to eliminate overtime work

OSAKA, Jan. 26, Kyodo

Japanese motor maker Nidec Corp. said Thursday it plans to invest 100 billion yen ($878 million) on robots and supercomputers to eliminate overtime work for its 10,000 group employees in Japan by 2020.

The company, which commands a high global market share for small precision motors, is known for its culture of hard work, with founder and Chairman Shigenobu Nagamori setting an example by working from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

But with its workforce diversifying through aggressive midcareer recruitment and acquisitions of overseas companies, Kyoto-based Nidec is taking steps to enhance the work-life balance of its employees.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

