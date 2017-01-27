"Doomsday Clock" moves ahead due to Trump, worsening security

Scientists on Thursday pushed the minute hand of the famed "Doomsday Clock" from three to two and a half minutes to midnight due to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump and a darkening global security landscape.

The symbolic clock, based at the University of Chicago and maintained by the magazine Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, has served as a monitor on the possible use of nuclear weapons and nuclear war, with midnight representing global catastrophe.

"Over the course of 2016, the global security landscape darkened as the international community failed to come effectively to grips with humanity's most pressing existential threats, nuclear weapons and climate change," the Bulletin's board said in a statement.