Close

Kyodo News

January 27, 2017 4:58

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

04:11 27 January 2017

"Doomsday Clock" moves ahead due to Trump, worsening security

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, Kyodo

Scientists on Thursday pushed the minute hand of the famed "Doomsday Clock" from three to two and a half minutes to midnight due to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump and a darkening global security landscape.

The symbolic clock, based at the University of Chicago and maintained by the magazine Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, has served as a monitor on the possible use of nuclear weapons and nuclear war, with midnight representing global catastrophe.

"Over the course of 2016, the global security landscape darkened as the international community failed to come effectively to grips with humanity's most pressing existential threats, nuclear weapons and climate change," the Bulletin's board said in a statement.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued
  2. 22 Jan 2017Japanese man among killed in Melbourne car rampage
  3. 22 Jan 2017Taiwan holds conference on reforming troubled pension system
  4. 21 Jan 2017Coordinator in post-retirement appointments denies taking reward
  5. 21 Jan 2017S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for culture minister

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete