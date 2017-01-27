06:56 27 January 2017
Trump eyes 20% border tax to pay for wall with Mexico
WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, Kyodo
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the border with the country, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday.
Spicer referred to the plan to reporters after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a planned meeting with Trump following the new U.S. president's repeated demand that Mexico pay for a border wall.
"The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week," Trump said in an address at a meeting of congressional Republicans in Philadelphia.
