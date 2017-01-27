Trump eyes 20% border tax to pay for wall with Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the border with the country, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday.

Spicer referred to the plan to reporters after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a planned meeting with Trump following the new U.S. president's repeated demand that Mexico pay for a border wall.

"The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week," Trump said in an address at a meeting of congressional Republicans in Philadelphia.