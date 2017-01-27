Close

Kyodo News

January 27, 2017 12:34

11:21 27 January 2017

Japan's consumer prices fall for 1st time in 4 years in 2016

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Jan. 27, Kyodo

Japan's consumer prices fell for the first time in four years in 2016 with a 0.3 percent decline from the previous year, the government said Friday, underscoring that the country is still mired in deflation despite the Bank of Japan's drastic monetary easing.

In December alone, the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food prices, dropped 0.2 percent from a year earlier due in part to lower energy prices, marking the 10th straight month of fall, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Some analysts, however, said monthly consumer prices are expected to move out of negative territory later this year, as an upturn in crude oil prices and a weaker yen are likely to push up import prices in Japan, boding well for the BOJ's efforts to achieve a 2 percent inflation goal.

