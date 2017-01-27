Trump eyes 20% border tax to pay for wall with Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the border with the country, the White House said Thursday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer referred to the plan after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a planned meeting with Trump in Washington due to the new U.S. leader's repeated demand that Mexico pay for a border wall.

If the United States were to introduce such a tax, it could affect Japanese and other foreign companies, or even American companies, that run manufacturing bases in Mexico primarily for exports to the United States.