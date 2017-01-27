Close

Kyodo News

January 27, 2017 12:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:40 27 January 2017

Trump eyes 20% border tax to pay for wall with Mexico

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the border with the country, the White House said Thursday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer referred to the plan after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a planned meeting with Trump in Washington due to the new U.S. leader's repeated demand that Mexico pay for a border wall.

If the United States were to introduce such a tax, it could affect Japanese and other foreign companies, or even American companies, that run manufacturing bases in Mexico primarily for exports to the United States.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Trump eyes 20% border tax to pay for wall with Mexico
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued
  2. 22 Jan 2017Japanese man among killed in Melbourne car rampage
  3. 22 Jan 2017Taiwan holds conference on reforming troubled pension system
  4. 21 Jan 2017Coordinator in post-retirement appointments denies taking reward
  5. 21 Jan 2017S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for culture minister

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete