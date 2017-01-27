Toshiba to spin off its cash-cow chip business

Toshiba Corp. said Friday that it will spin off its cash-cow chip business at the end of March, as it faces massive write-downs in its nuclear power plant business.

Toshiba will sell a stake of less than 20 percent in its flash memory operation to generate several hundred billion yen to avoid falling into negative net worth in the current business year to March, sources familiar with the matter said earlier.

The company said in a release that it will seek approval for the planned spin-off at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held in March.