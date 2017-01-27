Indonesian man who tried to join Islamic State an ex-gov't official

A 39-year-old man arrested in Indonesia following his deportation from Turkey for allegedly trying to join Islamic State is a former official at the Indonesian Ministry of Finance, the ministry said Friday.

The Ministry of Finance issued a press statement saying Triyono Utomo Abdul Bakti resigned in February 2016, "saying that he wanted to manage an Islamic boarding school for orphans in Bogor (West Java Province)."

Triyono was arrested Wednesday after landing at Bali's Denpasar airport on a flight from Istanbul with his wife and three children aged between 3 and 13, the National Police said Thursday. The family were detained by the Turkish military on Jan. 16, along with 20 others, in Istanbul, according to National Police spokesman Martinus Sitompul.