January 27, 2017 14:04

13:35 27 January 2017

Holidaymakers arrive in Japan for Chinese New Year holidays

OSAKA, Jan. 27, Kyodo

The arrival of tourists spending the Lunar New Year holidays in Japan began Friday, with major airports becoming crowded with Chinese and other foreign visitors.

"I have visited Japan 10 times or more and love this country. I want to buy cosmetics this time around," said Li Wen-hsuan, 46, who arrived at Osaka's Kansai International Airport, the major international gateway for western Japan.

The Taiwanese tourist said he is planning to travel to cities including Osaka and Kyoto with his wife on his five-day trip.

While the official holidays in mainland China are set to last one week through Feb. 2, airline officials said holiday-related travel from the country is expected to continue beyond that date.

An official of Japanese budget carrier Peach Aviation Ltd. said its Shanghai route flights to and from Osaka are almost fully booked through Feb. 5, while an official of All Nippon Airways Co. said the peak for departures for China from the airport is likely to be Feb. 5.

Last year, 6.37 million Chinese visited Japan, accounting for 26.5 percent of the total, the largest segment, followed by 5.09 million visitors from South Korea and 4.17 million from Taiwan.

==Kyodo

