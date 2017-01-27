Close

Kyodo News

January 27, 2017 15:35

14:43 27 January 2017

Soccer: Kubo looking forward to challenge at Gent

GENT, Belgium, Jan. 27, Kyodo

Japan forward Yuya Kubo hopes his transfer to Belgian side Gent will elevate his game with the World Cup qualifiers set to resume in March.

"I thought playing for this club would give me a great opportunity to improve, which will only help my position on the national team," Kubo said Thursday, when he was unveiled as Gent's latest signing.

"I wanted to play in a more competitive environment."

  • Soccer: Kubo joins Belgian club Ghent
