14:43 27 January 2017
Soccer: Kubo looking forward to challenge at Gent
GENT, Belgium, Jan. 27, Kyodo
Japan forward Yuya Kubo hopes his transfer to Belgian side Gent will elevate his game with the World Cup qualifiers set to resume in March.
"I thought playing for this club would give me a great opportunity to improve, which will only help my position on the national team," Kubo said Thursday, when he was unveiled as Gent's latest signing.
"I wanted to play in a more competitive environment."
