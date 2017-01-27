Close

Kyodo News

January 27, 2017 15:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:13 27 January 2017

U.S. to prevent currency manipulation via trade pacts: Trump

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, Kyodo

The United States will include a clause preventing currency manipulation in all future bilateral trade deals, President Donald Trump said Thursday, as he criticized the Trans-Pacific Partnership economic pact for not prohibiting the practice.

"We're going to have very, very strong controls over monetary manipulation and devaluation, which they didn't have in TPP," Trump said in a speech in Philadelphia, taking target at the deliberate weakening of currencies to boost export revenue.

The president also said the United States would withdraw from bilateral trade deals deemed as not treating the country fairly, having already ditched the 12-party Asia-Pacific pact.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Trump sworn in as president, announces withdrawal from TPP
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued
  2. 22 Jan 2017Japanese man among killed in Melbourne car rampage
  3. 22 Jan 2017Taiwan holds conference on reforming troubled pension system
  4. 21 Jan 2017Coordinator in post-retirement appointments denies taking reward
  5. 21 Jan 2017S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for culture minister

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete