U.S. to prevent currency manipulation via trade pacts: Trump

The United States will include a clause preventing currency manipulation in all future bilateral trade deals, President Donald Trump said Thursday, as he criticized the Trans-Pacific Partnership economic pact for not prohibiting the practice.

"We're going to have very, very strong controls over monetary manipulation and devaluation, which they didn't have in TPP," Trump said in a speech in Philadelphia, taking target at the deliberate weakening of currencies to boost export revenue.

The president also said the United States would withdraw from bilateral trade deals deemed as not treating the country fairly, having already ditched the 12-party Asia-Pacific pact.