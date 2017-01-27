Close

Kyodo News

January 27, 2017 17:06

16:58 27 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 27) Unique "hina dolls" unveiled

TOKYO, Jan. 27, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Unique "hina dolls" unveiled

-- A Tokyo-based doll maker unveiled two pairs of Japan's traditional "hina dolls" for Girls' Day, featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike as well as women's ski jumping superstar Sara Takanashi and world-class tennis player Kei Nishikori. The manufacturer, Kyugetsu Co., said, "We created these dolls with expectations for up-and-coming U.S. and Japanese politicians, and Japanese athletes."

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

