Video Advisory (Jan. 27) Unique "hina dolls" unveiled

Unique "hina dolls" unveiled

-- A Tokyo-based doll maker unveiled two pairs of Japan's traditional "hina dolls" for Girls' Day, featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike as well as women's ski jumping superstar Sara Takanashi and world-class tennis player Kei Nishikori. The manufacturer, Kyugetsu Co., said, "We created these dolls with expectations for up-and-coming U.S. and Japanese politicians, and Japanese athletes."

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15765/)

==Kyodo