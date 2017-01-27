Close

Kyodo News

January 27, 2017 18:37

17:07 27 January 2017

Rugby: Kumamoto, Shizuoka, Tokyo get Japan's June tests

TOKYO, Jan. 27, Kyodo

Japan's June tests against Romania and Ireland will be played at 2019 Rugby World Cup venues in Kumamoto, Shizuoka and Tokyo, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Friday.

Japan host Romania on June 10 at Kumamoto's Umakana-Yokana Stadium, which will be renamed Egao Kenko Stadium from February. The two matches against Ireland will be held on June 17 and 24 at Shizuoka Ecopa Stadium and Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium, respectively.

Ajinomoto Stadium will stage the opening match of RWC 2019.

==Kyodo

