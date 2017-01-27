Close

January 27, 2017 18:37

17:15 27 January 2017

Scandal sparks gov't-wide probe into bureaucrats' re-employment

TOKYO, Jan. 27, Kyodo

A government-wide inquiry into preferential treatment in the hiring of former public servants will be launched next week, the minister in charge of civil service reform said Friday.

Following recent revelations of the education ministry's systematic involvement in illegally helping a senior official land a plum post-retirement job, Kozo Yamamoto called for third-party involvement in the investigation.

"It is important to have a knowledgeable third party look into the matter so that no such issues will occur," Yamamoto told a press conference.

