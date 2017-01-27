Toshiba to spin off its cash-cow chip business

Toshiba Corp. said Friday it will spin off its cash-cow chip business in a move expected to raise funds for offsetting massive write-downs in its nuclear operations.

Its flash memory operation will be turned into a separate company at the end of March, pending approval at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, the Japanese industrial conglomerate said.

Toshiba will sell a stake of less than 20 percent in its flash memory operation to raise several hundred billion yen to avoid falling into negative net worth in the current business year to March, sources familiar with the matter said earlier.