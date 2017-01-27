Sumo: Yokozuna Kisenosato performs 1st ring-entry ceremony

New yokozuna Kisenosato performed his first ring-entry ceremony on Friday before a large crowd of around 18,000 at Tokyo's Meiji Shrine.

"I'm relieved it ended without trouble," the 30-year-old said after making his ceremonial debut as yokozuna. "I came with a sense of gratitude and wanted everyone to see powerful figure. I focused on being relaxed, making myself big and carrying it out with strength."

The first Japanese native to be promoted to the sport's highest rank of grand champion since 1998, the Tagonoura stable star was accompanied in the ceremony by fellow wrestlers Takayasu and Shohozan.