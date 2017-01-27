SNAPSHOT: Iran on rise as tourist destination

Iran has emerged as an attractive tourist destination since world powers lifted economic sanctions on the country in January 2016, following a landmark nuclear deal.

"This is a long-sought trip," a 45-year-old tourist from Belgium said at Persepolis in southern Iran, the ancient Persian ruins designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. "I've hesitated for a long time to come over because of political tension."

Traditional houses and gardens are seen in the cities of Shiraz and Kashan.

In Shiraz, local residents gather at the tomb of 14th-century Persian poet Khajeh Shamseddin Hafez at dusk, reading poetry books or just having a chat.

(Photos and text by Tetsuo Shintomi, Kyoto News' Tehran bureau chief)

==Kyodo