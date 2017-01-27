Close

Kyodo News

January 27, 2017 18:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:58 27 January 2017

SNAPSHOT: Iran on rise as tourist destination

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 27, Kyodo

Iran has emerged as an attractive tourist destination since world powers lifted economic sanctions on the country in January 2016, following a landmark nuclear deal.

"This is a long-sought trip," a 45-year-old tourist from Belgium said at Persepolis in southern Iran, the ancient Persian ruins designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. "I've hesitated for a long time to come over because of political tension."

Traditional houses and gardens are seen in the cities of Shiraz and Kashan.

In Shiraz, local residents gather at the tomb of 14th-century Persian poet Khajeh Shamseddin Hafez at dusk, reading poetry books or just having a chat.

(Photos and text by Tetsuo Shintomi, Kyoto News' Tehran bureau chief)

==Kyodo

  • Iran on rise as tourist destination
  • Iran on rise as tourist destination
  • Iran on rise as tourist destination
  • Iran on rise as tourist destination
  • Iran on rise as tourist destination
  • Iran on rise as tourist destination
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued
  2. 22 Jan 2017Japanese man among killed in Melbourne car rampage
  3. 22 Jan 2017Taiwan holds conference on reforming troubled pension system
  4. 21 Jan 2017Coordinator in post-retirement appointments denies taking reward
  5. 21 Jan 2017S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for culture minister

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete