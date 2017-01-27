Japan's lower house OKs extra budget for FY 2016

The House of Representatives on Friday approved an extra budget plan for the current business year through March to spend 622.5 billion yen ($5.4 billion) on disaster relief and the country's defense.

The third supplementary budget for fiscal 2016 includes 195.5 billion yen for areas hit by powerful typhoons and earthquakes last year and 170.6 billion yen to bolster defense capabilities amid the North Korean missile threat.

As the government cut its tax revenue estimate for fiscal 2016 by 1.74 trillion yen from its original projection, it will issue government bonds worth 1.85 trillion yen to make up for the shortfall.