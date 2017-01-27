Toshiba to review nuclear ops, spin off cash-cow chip business

Toshiba Corp. said Friday it will review its struggling nuclear operation and spin off its cash-cow chip business, as it faces massive write-downs in the U.S. nuclear business.

Toshiba Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa said the company is looking to sell a stake of less than 20 percent in the new chip company to raise funds needed to offset a massive loss in the nuclear business and to avoid falling into negative net worth.

Its flash memory operation will be turned into a separate company at the end of March, pending approval at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, the Japanese industrial conglomerate said.