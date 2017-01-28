Speed skating: Japan's Kodaira grabs 5th straight World Cup win

Japan's Nao Kodaira blazed to her fifth straight 500-meter World Cup triumph of the season in Berlin on Friday.

Kodaira's 37.43 seconds came within a whisker of the best domestic time of the 30-year-old's career. Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic took second place with 38.12 and Olga Fatkulina of Russia came in third at 38.36.

Erina Kamiya was fourth and Maki Tsuji fifth.