01:30 28 January 2017
Speed skating: Japan's Kodaira grabs 5th straight World Cup win
BERLIN, Jan. 27, Kyodo
Japan's Nao Kodaira blazed to her fifth straight 500-meter World Cup triumph of the season in Berlin on Friday.
Kodaira's 37.43 seconds came within a whisker of the best domestic time of the 30-year-old's career. Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic took second place with 38.12 and Olga Fatkulina of Russia came in third at 38.36.
Erina Kamiya was fourth and Maki Tsuji fifth.
